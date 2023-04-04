RBCA Belfast appoints new director
RBCA, an independent Chartered Accountancy firm in Belfast has appointed Jane Gill to join their board as director.
Jane has worked with the firm since 2020 as a senior manager and has over 17 years of experience in the industry having previously worked in senior management roles with several leading firms in Northern Ireland.
Jane brings a wealth of accounting knowledge and experience to the company and will lead the SME sector of the business offering support to full-service clients from a range of industries such as the legal, Agri, hospitality and renewables to help them grow and improve profitability.