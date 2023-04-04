News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
31 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

RBCA Belfast appoints new director

RBCA, an independent Chartered Accountancy firm in Belfast has appointed Jane Gill to join their board as director.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST

Jane has worked with the firm since 2020 as a senior manager and has over 17 years of experience in the industry having previously worked in senior management roles with several leading firms in Northern Ireland.

Jane brings a wealth of accounting knowledge and experience to the company and will lead the SME sector of the business offering support to full-service clients from a range of industries such as the legal, Agri, hospitality and renewables to help them grow and improve profitability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Business confidence in Northern Ireland improves significantly
New director Jane Gill with Ross Boyd, RBAC Belfast founder and registered auditorNew director Jane Gill with Ross Boyd, RBAC Belfast founder and registered auditor
New director Jane Gill with Ross Boyd, RBAC Belfast founder and registered auditor
BelfastNorthern Ireland