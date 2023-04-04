Jane has worked with the firm since 2020 as a senior manager and has over 17 years of experience in the industry having previously worked in senior management roles with several leading firms in Northern Ireland .

Jane brings a wealth of accounting knowledge and experience to the company and will lead the SME sector of the business offering support to full-service clients from a range of industries such as the legal, Agri, hospitality and renewables to help them grow and improve profitability.