Reach Ireland editor-in-chief Chris Sherrard named new editor of The Irish News

Reach Ireland editor-in-chief Chris Sherrard has been named as the new editor of The Irish News.

The 42-year-old follows Noel Doran, who was the longest-serving daily newspaper editor in the UK and Ireland when he stepped down after 30 years with the publication.

In his role at Reach Mr Sherrard oversaw a large portfolio of print and digital titles across the island of Ireland, including the Daily Mirror, Irish Daily Star and Belfast Live.

He spearheaded the company’s digital transformation, launching IrishMirror.ie in 2014 and Belfast Live the following year, leading both titles to become the biggest commercial news websites in Ireland.

Mr Sherrard said it is a “great honour” to edit the Irish News, which he described as an “institution”.

“The paper has a well-deserved reputation, built throughout the last century, of publishing journalism that matters and setting new records along the way,” he said.

“I have the utmost respect for Noel Doran and following him as editor is not only a great honour but also brings with it a responsibility I am keenly aware of.

“These are exciting times for the organisation and, building on Noel’s editorship, I intend to lead a team and brand that is bold, confident, and designed to embrace an ambitious digital transformation journey as we write the next chapters in the Irish News’ storied history.”

Dominic Fitzpatrick, chief executive of IntoMedia, said the search for a new editor for The Irish News was “lengthy and thorough”.

“The search for our new editor has been a lengthy and thorough process looking at candidates from across the UK and Ireland. We have left no stone unturned in appointing the best person to lead a critical part of our media organisation,” he said.

“Chris stood out in what was a tremendously strong line-up of candidates. In his 15 years at Reach, and earlier experience at Sky and Johnston Press, he has worked in almost every editorial job in a newsroom and has shown himself to be an inspiring and courageous leader.