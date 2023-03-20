News you can trust since 1737
React Accident Management has experienced a 350% year-on-year increase

Belfast-based company, React Accident Management, has unveiled plans to create up to 10 new jobs over the next 12 months as it marks one year in business.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT

Launched in January 2021 by local businessman Martin Conlon, React Accident Management has experienced a 350% year-on-year increase in business and offers a complete service to motorists involved in collisions.

The company has invested over £300,000 to give customers an extensive choice of unbranded replacement vehicles and offers manual and automatic drive, electric and hybrid as well as PSV and dual-control vehicles.

Martin Conlon, director of React Accident Management, said: “Our main aim is to minimise vehicle and driver disruption and over the last year, we have helped hundreds of motorists from across Northern Ireland get back on the road after a collision. The response from the customers we have helped has been extremely positive. In fact the growth of the business to date has been mainly due to word of mouth from our customers, which I think speaks volumes about the service we provide.

“We give customers like-for-like replacement vehicles, which are unbranded, as we know, having been in the situation ourselves, that you don’t want other people to know that you have been in an accident and are driving a courtesy car. As a local company, we work in partnership with other local businesses including repair garages, recovery operators, solicitors and insurance companies, so people can be confident in the efficient, quality service they are getting.

“With our growing customer base, we are looking forward to expanding our team and plan to welcome 10 new members of staff in the months ahead to help React Accident Management continue to help people get back on the road as quickly as possible.”

A range of roles will be recruited for over the next 12 months including claim handlers, customer services advisors and recovery drivers.

Martin Conlon, director of React Accident Management is pictured as the company unveils plans to create up to 10 new jobs over the next 12 months as it marks one year in business having helped hundreds of Northern Ireland’s motorists get back on the road after a collision
