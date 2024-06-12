Recruitment drive underway at Northern Ireland Civil Service with over 100 places

By Claire Cartmill
Published 12th Jun 2024, 14:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
NICS has launched a campaign for a range of trainee and apprenticeship schemes including ICT, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering

The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) has launched a recruitment campaign for a range of trainee and apprenticeship schemes, with more than 100 places available.

Opportunities will be available across a number of schemes including ICT, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Family affair as four daughters follow in their father’s hospitality footsteps a...

The ICT Apprentice Level 1 and Level 2 schemes, Electrical Engineering Apprentice (Building Services), Mechanical Engineering Apprentice (Building Services) and Graduate Trainee Work Psychologist (Executive Officer 1) are open until Friday, June 21, with candidates expected to start in September 2024.

Other schemes including for trainee graduate civil engineering and vehicle and plant fitter apprenticeships are also opening for applications soon.

More in Insider

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.