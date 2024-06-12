Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NICS has launched a campaign for a range of trainee and apprenticeship schemes including ICT, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering

The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) has launched a recruitment campaign for a range of trainee and apprenticeship schemes, with more than 100 places available.

Opportunities will be available across a number of schemes including ICT, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ICT Apprentice Level 1 and Level 2 schemes, Electrical Engineering Apprentice (Building Services), Mechanical Engineering Apprentice (Building Services) and Graduate Trainee Work Psychologist (Executive Officer 1) are open until Friday, June 21, with candidates expected to start in September 2024.

Other schemes including for trainee graduate civil engineering and vehicle and plant fitter apprenticeships are also opening for applications soon.