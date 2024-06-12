Recruitment drive underway at Northern Ireland Civil Service with over 100 places
The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) has launched a recruitment campaign for a range of trainee and apprenticeship schemes, with more than 100 places available.
Opportunities will be available across a number of schemes including ICT, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.
The ICT Apprentice Level 1 and Level 2 schemes, Electrical Engineering Apprentice (Building Services), Mechanical Engineering Apprentice (Building Services) and Graduate Trainee Work Psychologist (Executive Officer 1) are open until Friday, June 21, with candidates expected to start in September 2024.
Other schemes including for trainee graduate civil engineering and vehicle and plant fitter apprenticeships are also opening for applications soon.
