Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre retailer, has officially begun its recruitment of 120 full and part-time team members for its new store at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim, ahead of store opening October 2023.

Set to become one of the largest employers at The Junction and within the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough, Dobbies is currently searching for the best green fingers in Northern Ireland, as gardening experts will play a key role in the day to day running of the large horticultural department within Dobbies’ biggest store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When doors open later this year, customers will be able to enjoy breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea in the restaurant and coffee shop. There’s an excellent opportunity for an experienced restaurant manager to lead this team, with assistant restaurant manager, kitchen assistant (cook), restaurant team leader roles also available for the 500 seater restaurant and café.

With a significant foodhall planned for the 110,000 sq ft store and a clear plan to recruit a high quality team, Dobbies is also on the hunt for foodhall experts, with competitive job packages offered.

Additional positions currently available at Dobbies are operations experts and trading manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Gibson, regional manager at Dobbies, said: “With fitout now progressing well at our Antrim store, we are thrilled to begin the recruitment process.

“We are looking for a range of skillsets to create the best possible store team, with experts in gardening, food, restaurant delivery and operations advertised now. There will be further opportunities later in the year, once the management team is fully on board.

“It is hugely important that we are a good neighbour to the existing community in Antrim, at The Junction and surrounding areas. Our store at The Junction will not only be our biggest but will also our best and with recruitment now underway, we are one step closer to opening our doors to the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be Dobbies’ second venture in Northern Ireland, and the largest in its UK portfolio showcasing a rejuvenated store concept with outdoor and indoor plant areas; areas for gardening products, outdoor furniture, pets, gifting and toys, as well as cookshop and home décor; a foodhall, a children’s soft play area and new restaurant and café.

Expected to attract a footfall of around one million visitors per annum, Dobbies is committed to investing in the local communities where it operates. The leading garden centre retailer is working towards establishing partnerships with local schools and charities.

With applications now open for the Antrim store, Dobbies’ encourages anyone interested in joining the team to apply. The company is looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering excellent customer service, in all areas of the store.

Set to become one of the largest employers at The Junction and within the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough, Dobbies is currently searching for the best green fingers in Northern Ireland, as gardening experts will play a key role in the day to day running of the large horticultural department within Dobbies’ biggest store

Advertisement Hide Ad