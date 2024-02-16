Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast City Airport will host two recruitment open days in partnership with Swissport on February 21 (11am-7pm) and Mitie on February 22 (11am-7pm).

The roles available for an immediate start include security officers, customer service agents, ramp agents and aircraft services agents.

Attendees will not only find out more about the roles but can also interview for the available positions on the day.

The recruitment open days will take place at Belfast City Airport in the conference s with free parking provided for all attendees.

Michelle Hatfield, chief people and marketing officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “This year the airport has more airlines and more routes than ever before and with new easyJet services to Alicante and Palma it will be a very busy summer.

“It is therefore a really exciting time for the airport and we are excited to grow the existing teams and ensure our passengers have a really easy, enjoyable experience through the airport.

“Due to success of our previous recruitment events, we wanted to provide further opportunities to connect jobseekers, or those simply keen for a career change, to the positions available here at Belfast City Airport.

“With interviews taking place at the open days, attendees could potentially secure employment within 24 hours subject to relevant checks!”

Swissport is currently seeking a number of customer service agents, ramp agents and aircraft services agents to join its team at Belfast City Airport.

Swissport customer service agents play a vital role in airport operation and will be responsible for ensuring a positive experience for all passengers between the terminal and the aircraft. Ramp agents perform a range of duties including aircraft baggage loading and unloading, baggage sorting and transportation, aircraft push back and airside driving.

Aircraft services agents perform a range of duties including aircraft cleaning, arrange seatbelts on seats, placement of head rests and pillows and blankets as required, cleaning of aircraft exterior as and when required, provide professional cleaning to offices when required, airside driving to provide toilet and water services

Swissport employee benefits include free parking when on shift at the airport, pension scheme, discounted retail within the airport and progression opportunities.

Mitie has 20 security officer positions available at Belfast City Airport. These are 40 hours per week across the following shifts: 05.00 – 13.30 and 13.30 – 22.00.

Applicants must be able to work Monday to Sunday and Bank Holidays on a shift pattern rotation.

Successful candidates will benefit from free parking at the airport when on shift, free uniform, pension and discounts from retail and Food & Beverage outlets within the terminal.