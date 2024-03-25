Recycling: Dungannon firm marks milestone anniversary with special event
and live on Freeview channel 276
To mark this significant milestone, Aidan and Anne McKiver, founders of Dungannon-based Kiverco, welcomed guests, including customers, representatives of local government, business leaders, and stakeholders from the manufacturing, waste management, and education sectors, to a special event at their headquarters.
For over 30 years, Kiverco has been at the forefront of recycling solutions, catering to the evolving needs of the waste processing industry worldwide. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, Kiverco has earned a reputation for delivering cutting-edge recycling plants renowned for their durability, efficiency, and performance.
The event, held on Friday, March 15th served as a perfect platform to reflect on Kiverco's remarkable journey and celebrate its numerous achievements; not only did the company reach its highest-ever turnover in 2023, but Kiverco also installed its largest and most complex recycling plant to date. In the same year, the company completed an impressive new factory extension, doubling its manufacturing capacity. Kiverco has certainly come a long way since its humble beginnings, and today plays a vital role in providing employment and business for local suppliers in mid-Ulster.
Attendees at the event had the opportunity to tour the newly extended facilities, view some of Kiverco’s machinery first-hand, network with industry peers, and gain valuable insights into the journey of Kiverco’s success and the latest advancements in recycling technology.
Visitors also had the opportunity to enjoy a special presentation from Mark Shayler, one of the UK’s most charismatic keynote speakers who provided a very entertaining insight into the world's sustainability journey by juxtaposing it with music throughout the decades.
The event concluded with a panel discussion from some of the leaders in waste management. Debbie Nesbitt represented the Chartered Institute of Waste Management Northern Ireland office, Marc Angell represented Biffa Waste, one of the UK’s leading waste management companies, and Technical Sales Manager, Gareth Hawthorne joined the panel on behalf of Kiverco.
Aidan and Anne McKiver, Co-founders of Kiverco, expressed their gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly proud to celebrate 30 years of innovation at Kiverco. This milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of our team, as well as the unwavering support of our valued customers, partners and neighbours."
John Irwin, Managing Director of Kiverco, added, "As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of recycling technology, driving sustainability within our, and providing employment opportunities for the future generation."
Kiverco is a trusted leader in the design and manufacture of recycling plant solutions. With a focus on building lasting relationships with customers, Kiverco designs and delivers bespoke solutions tailored to each client's specific needs.