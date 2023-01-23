One of the oldest family-owned department stores in Northern Ireland, The White House in Portrush is moving forward with the next stage of their development programme, focusing on the refurbishment of the Trocadero Restaurant.

The restaurant space will temporarily close until March 31 to allow the network of local trade businesses employed by Ulster Stores to complete the refurbishment works, and on completion create 10 more local jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest project will bring the total investment to £1.5m for The White House Portrush over the last three years, with work taking place in various stages to minimise disruption to customers. The most recent completion last year launched a new art deco feel and design for the first-floor womenswear department in-store.

Supporting local, the design team is lead by Alan Irwin of Montgomery Irwin Architects, Coleraine and building contract awarded to Ballymena firm Elmwood Construction. Well-known local man, Simon Clarke has also provided a consultancy role on operations and new menus.

Neville Moore, Ulster Stores owner, explained: “This is another exciting development for The White House, Portrush where the restaurant transformation promises an unrecognisable dining space. We have been working hard behind the scenes and are very excited for our customers, visitors and staff to experience a beautiful new setting which will embrace the original character, charm and familiarity that people love about The White House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Renovations will provide an entirely new design and layout for Trocadero Restaurant which will help us to better cater for our customers’ needs, enhancing our current offering to another level in terms of appearance, quality of food and service through providing a larger restaurant space and state of the art kitchen facilities.

“We are committed to creating a great dining space for our customers while they enjoy their visit, therefore the layout will include a new entrance and completely different orientation as we plan to divide the space into four separate areas - casual dining, afternoon tea, conservatory, and snug complete with a wood burning stove for a cosy atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By relocating our kitchen to a larger space within the store and revamping facilities to a state-of-the-art standard, we can cater for more customers, provide efficient service and a wider menu featuring a raft of new dishes as well as some old favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to say that this stage of the investment will allow us to create up to 10 new jobs locally within the restaurant, additional to the 300 staff currently employed by the group across our four stores - The White House Portrush, Moores of Coleraine, Clares Llandudno and de Gruchy St Helier.”

Offering more than just a department store, the local business is steered by a new strategic plan based on providing shopping, eating, experiences and discoveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neville added: “We want to lead in experiential retail and the Trocadero Restaurant is an opportunity to put this into action. We love being part of the north coast and are proud to work with local groups and charities.”

Looking over investment plans for Trocadero Restaurant at The White House, Portrush pictured front owner and managing director of Ulster Stores and Jayne Booth, store manager of The White House, Portrush. Also included is Alan Irwin and Scott Caithness, Montgomery Irwin Architects Coleraine and Declan McKendry, project contractor, Elmwood Construction Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad