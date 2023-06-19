An aesthetics practitioner, who started her business in her utility room at home, has opened one of Northern Ireland’s largest aesthetics clinics complete with a training academy on the Antrim Road in Belfast, creating eight new jobs with a further five positions being recruited.

The multiple global award-winning FaceTherapy NI, has been opened by registered nurse Lisa Waring and her wife Geri Duffy, and boasts seven luxury treatment rooms and two training suites over three floors.

The clinic offers non-invasive cosmetic and beauty treatments, The FaceTherapy NI Academy offering training courses for healthcare professionals and The 545 Training Rooms with state-of-the-art clinical workstations which can be hired out by businesses for their own training purposes.

With almost 20 years’ experience as a medical professional, Lisa has worked within the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust’s Neurology Department, which specialises in traumatic and acquired brain injuries for teens and adults and the cardiac Surgical Intensive Care Team where she cared for acutely ill patients before training as a Specialist Community Public Health Nurse where she worked in the community she grew up in North Belfast.

Lisa Waring, clinical director of FaceTherapy NI, said: “I started practicing aesthetics in 2016 alongside my role as a registered nurse. As an advanced aesthetics nurse and nurse trainer, during Covid, I moved the business online and continued to carry out consultations and industry training for other professionals and the demand for my services has enabled me to generate the funds we needed to grow the business and invest it into our stunning new clinic.

“We have completely renovated and transformed a beautiful 14 room Victorian building into a luxurious, contemporary and relaxing clinic whilst aligning to our medical values as a high-end clinical space. All aesthetics treatments are carried out by medical professionals and this is something that I am very passionate about. In our new space, we have expanded The FaceTherapy NI Academy which offers exceptional training in aesthetics medicine with a range of CPD accredited courses. We have ambitious plans for our continued growth in the future so it continues to be a very exciting time for FaceTherapy NI.”

FaceTherapy NI is an Accredited with Save Face, British Association of Cosmetic Nurses and Aesthetic Complications Expert Group World.