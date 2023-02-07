RenewableNI is to run a second series of free renewable energy seminars in an extended partnership with A&L Goodbody.

Launched last year, the series is aimed at engaging, educating and stimulating debate in the renewable electricity industry.

The sessions cover renewable energy themes that are especially relevant after the publication of the NI Energy Strategy and Climate Action Bill.

RenewableNI director, Steven Agnew said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our seminar series this year. Attendance last year proved that RenewableNI events have become ‘must attend’ in the wider NI renewable sector.

“We start this year’s series with a seminar on the Department for Economy’s Offshore Renewable Energy Action Plan (OREAP) for Northern Ireland at which the department’s Offshore Renewable Energy Lead Koichi Samuels will be presenting and answering questions. This is an area of the renewables sector that will bring £2.4bn GVA to Northern Ireland in the next decade.”

Continuing on the importance of partnering with law firm A&L Goodbody, Steven explained: “The sponsorship of these seminars by A&L Goodbody is vital as it allows us to offer niche topics that otherwise would not be affordable to run. It also means RenewableNI don’t charge an admission fee, opening attendance to a wider audience. It is important we support those in the earlier stages of their careers who often miss opportunities network and develop.

“The sessions all take place between 10.30am-12pm, which our diversity survey revealed was the most accessible for women, who are often unrepresented at events in this industry. We advise those interested in attending to book fast – last year’s events were all oversubscribed.”

Renewable NI energy seminars back by popular demand. Pictured: Steven Agnew, director of RenewableNI, voice of Northern Ireland's renewable electricity industry

Mark Stockdale, partner at A&L Goodbody added: “A&L Goodbody welcomes the opportunity to partner once again with RenewableNI for this invaluable seminar series.

“In the year ahead, we will build upon the success of last year’s series, which saw A&L Goodbody advise attendees on important considerations such breaking legal precedent in planning and Contracts for Difference (CfDs).