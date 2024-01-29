Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One in five companies in Northern Ireland could be exporting goods if the country unleashed its full potential for international trade, a new report reveals.

Currently, 7,708 businesses across Northern Ireland export goods. But Heathrow’s new Exporting Excellence report estimates 7,700 more small and medium sized businesses have the potential to export goods but currently do not.

The new report describes how goods totalling £9.3bn are exported annually from Northern Ireland and international trade already supports 129,000 jobs. Doubling the number of exporters across Northern Ireland would generate millions more for the economy.

The Exporting Excellence report makes a number of recommendations to government to unlock the full export potential of Northern Ireland

As part of its Exporting Excellence campaign, Heathrow worked with the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which represents 1,000 businesses, and spoke to a range of different companies about their priorities for international trade and obstacles to greater growth.

Exporters highlighted a series of challenges to boosting international trade including sustainability, a skills gap, access to finance and the need for the Government to provide a clearer and overarching strategic plan for export growth.

Ross Baker, Heathrow’s chief commercial officer, said: “Exporters have provided valuable insight for the Exporting Excellence campaign, detailing their own experiences on what is working well and where obstacles remain.

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive officer of NI Chamber welcomes The Exporting Excellence report

“Their insights have informed our campaign, which we hope will kick start a conversation across the UK about how government, industry and Heathrow can work together to grow international trade and encourage more and more businesses to export.”

Suzanne Wylie, CEO of NI Chamber, explained: “The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce welcomes this report and was pleased to be able to facilitate a business discussion on these issues as growing our export base is key to Northern Ireland’s economic growth.

“If our businesses are to realise their global potential, it is imperative that we create the best possible conditions for them to thrive. That means reducing barriers to export in terms of costs and processes, as well as investing in our infrastructure, dealing with skills gaps and helping businesses to achieve their net zero ambitions. All of this is crucial to making Northern Ireland the sustainable and globally competitive region we know it has the potential to be.”

This includes the urgent delivery of the UK Government’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Delivery Plan to ensure domestic production of the low carbon fuel which will be vital in ensuring the industry reaches its net zero goals.

The report also recommends reducing paperwork and moving to a ‘digital first’ system for customs declarations and launching a new UK-wide campaign to encourage more young people to consider a career in logistics or exporting.

It states: “The UK cannot achieve its economic potential if the country does not have the right mix of skills to handle the complexities of compliance and logistics. During Heathrow’s tour of the UK, we witnessed excellent examples of initiatives being developed to tackle the export skills shortage, many of them driven by businesses themselves.