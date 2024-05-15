Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures from Construction Skills Network (CSN), Labour Market Intelligence Report for Northern Ireland forecasts the volume of NI construction work will grow by an annual average rate of 2.8%

Figures also revealed that the additional recruitment requirement (ARR) in NI is 1.6%, slightly lower than the UK value of 1.9% meaning, an extra 5,200 construction workers will be needed from 2024-2028.

The report further adds that growth in infrastructure and repair and maintenance combined with ongoing skills shortages within the sector contribute to the demand levels for new recruits over the next five years.

Recruiting and developing the workforce for the future is still a key challenge for the industry to overcome and make the most of the growth opportunities such as building the volume of homes the country needs, the infrastructure for energy and transport, and retrofitting the built environment to meet net zero targets.

Report key highlights include:

The volume of construction work in Northern Ireland will grow by an annual average rate of 2.8%, marginally higher than the UK forecast of 2.4%

Infrastructure and Repair & maintenance sectors are expected to have the fastest rates of growth

The strongest recruitment requirement levels will be for Labourers, carpenters & joiners and non-construction professional, technical, IT and other office based staff

Construction output is expected to grow in Northern Ireland by around 1.5% which is a stronger outlook than the UK view of 0.2% growth

The Northern Ireland construction workforce is forecast to grow to 66,840 by 2028

In response to the challenges, CITB NI is focused on raising the profile of careers in construction, developing training skills and systems to meet current and future needs, and supporting the industry to train and develop its workforce to meet the skills needs.

This will be achieved through their initiatives such as construction bootcamps for schools and students, and the growth and development of the Adopt A School Programme. Working with the Green Skills Delivery Group to develop proposals for the construction and energy sectors, and continued efforts through the Built Environment Sectoral Partnership, focusing on identifying training gaps and ensuring quality training availability.

CITB NI chief executive Barry Neilson OBE, said: “The figures from the recent CSN report indicates that the outlook for Northern Ireland is positive reflecting growth and employment which reiterates how crucial construction is for the local economy.

"The drive for greater energy efficiency and a net-zero carbon society is however a significant challenge. It is essential to have a well-trained and competent construction workforce ready for future opportunities. As demands on infrastructure and energy efficiency rise, we must upskill existing workers and prepare new entrants for future challenges, both known and unknown.

“In recent years, the industry has faced challenges, but has shown resilience. Looking ahead, we’re optimistic that CITB NI will continue to play a key role in supporting the industry through recruitment, training, and development, vital for the local economy.”