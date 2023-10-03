News you can trust since 1737
Report: Poor ventilation in homes is causing worrying health implications for 54% of Northern Ireland residents

People across Northern Ireland are suffering from headaches, chest infections, shortness of breath and mental health issues as a direct result of the quality of their home, new research reveals.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:49 BST
In the last 12 months, 54% of local homeowners have experienced problems in their home relating to poor indoor air quality or ventilation, including condensation (33%), mould in at least one room (13%), leaks (8%) and damaged walls (8%). Of these, more than two fifths (44%) said they’ve experienced a mixture of physical and mental side effects, from allergies, dry eyes and chest infections to poor sleep, low mood and difficulty concentrating.

Sharing the ways in which they try to resolve or avoid such health problems, as well as opening their windows, cleaning frequently and using dehumidifiers, 24% of people have had to visit a doctor or take medication and 14% said they actively spend time away from their property.

The findings come from UK building materials supplier, Jewson, which has a three stores in Northern Ireland, who undertook research with more than 2,031 local homeowners to ask them how their dwellings affected their health, comfort and wellbeing. The research also asked about the home improvements they’re planning over the next 12 months.

The statistics have been revealed to coincide with the launch of the Making Better Homes Awards, in which Jewson, which has bases in Omagh, Coleraine and Londonderry, will recognise tradespeople, builders and installers across the province who’re playing a key role in making the UK’s housing stock higher quality, more comfortable, and more energy efficient.

Matthew Handley, category innovation Manager at Jewson, said: “There’s been an increased awareness on the dangers of mould, condensation and other issues relating to poor indoor air quality in the last 12 months due to shocking news stories that show why ventilation is such an important part of our homes. Ventilation is vital to achieve good air quality and reduce the risks associated with moisture, gas, dust and pollutants – and not having this solution in place is causing major implications for lots of people in Northern Ireland, as our research has found.

“While this is a serious issue that needs to be explored further, we know there are a wealth of tradespeople in Northern Ireland who are working closely with their customers to ensure they’re not at any risk of these health issues. We’re using the Making Better Homes Awards to recognise the people who want to improve the day to day lives of their customers and create properties that are sustainable and that can stand the test of time, ensuring they’re being celebrated in the way they deserve.”

The Making Better Homes Awards is open for entries.

