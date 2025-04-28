Report shows strong NI jobs market despite global economic uncertainty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first three months of 2025 brought positive news for Northern Ireland's labour market, with vacancies up 20% on the last quarter of 2024, according to the latest NIJobs Job Report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Job listings rose by 7% year-on-yearand are 44% above pre-pandemic levels. Almost 80% of employment categories saw a pick-up in hiring intentions relative to the previous quarter.

The encouraging job trends could represent the calm before the storm as local businesses face a period of uncertainty as the impact of higher employer costs and global economic uncertainty come to the fore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NIJobs Job Report, authored by leading economist Richard Ramsey, examines hiring trends and the most in-demand jobs against the current economic backdrop.

Manufacturing and Engineering are on the rise according to the latest NIJobs Job Report.

Richard said: “The Northern Ireland economy began 2025 with reasonable economic momentum and a strong labour market. Unemployment remains at historic lows and employment has never been higher.

“However, Donald Trump’s first 100 days triggered a surge in uncertainty as he seeks to upend the global order of the last 70 years. His tariff announcements, which amount to the biggest increase in tariffs in a century, have caused ructions on the financial markets. The local labour market, on the other hand, is in the calm before the storm.

“The chopping and changing in tariffs make it extremely difficult for businesses, particularly those that are reliant on trade, to plan ahead. This uncertainty will impact on investment and ultimately hiring decisions at home and abroad. Heightened uncertainty is the new (ab)normal. Employers and employees are likely to be more cautious in the months ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the projected slowdown in economic growth and hiring, the local job market has demonstrated resilience and strong performance in Q1. This means employers and employees are better positioned to navigate these challenges.

Manufacturing and Engineering job listings increased by 32% q/q and 20% q/q respectively in Q1-2025. Both of these employment categories were rebounding off 15-quarter lows. There was also a strong pick-up in job listings within the Health sector. The 51% q/q rise saw Health listings reach a 2-year high.

Social Care topped the table for the most vacancies (8.1%) in Q1 2025 for the second successive quarter and posted its highest number of listings in two-and-a-half years. Management jumped three places to the No.2 position and accounted for the largest share of the quarterly net gains in vacancies. It too recorded its highest number of vacancies in 10 quarters.

Catering fell from second to third place with Logistics and Sales ranked 4th and 5th respectively. Skilled Trades dropped three places to 6th while IT moved up one spot to 7th. Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing complete the top 10 rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, IT recorded the largest quarterly increase in job vacancies in Q1 2025. The category posted an increase of 35% q/q and 25% y/y. The latest period marked the highest number of IT vacancies in 6 quarters.

Sam Dooley, Country Director of The Stepstone Group Ireland, with responsibility for NIJobs, notes the encouraging rise of Manufacturing and IT roles in NI, vital drivers of economic growth. "These are high-value sectors, driving innovation and supporting a skilled workforce that consistently attracts government support and inward investment.