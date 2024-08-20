Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ivy Collection announces opening date of new Belfast brasserie with roller skating spectacle

Excitement is building across Northern Ireland as The Ivy Collection announces that its highly anticipated Belfast brasserie will open its doors on Tuesday, September 17, with reservation lines open from today (Tuesday).

Set across two floors at the historic Cleaver House on Donegall Square north, The Ivy Belfast Brasserie is set to become one of city's most sought-after dining experiences as the iconic restaurant brand opens it first full-service brasserie in Northern Ireland and only its second on the island of Ireland.

As part of the build-up to The Ivy Belfast Brasserie's highly anticipated opening, a lively flash mob of roller-skaters dressed as the Ivy’s famous staff made a striking impression at key locations across the city.

The performers wowed shoppers with a dazzling display of dance moves and tricks, all with the elegance and sophistication The Ivy and its staff are renowned for.

As part of The Ivy Collection’s prestigious portfolio of 39 other restaurants across the UK and Ireland, The Ivy Belfast Brasserie will bring its signature blend of luxury, elegance, unparalleled service, and exceptional cuisine to the heart of Belfast.

The brasserie will be open seven days a week, offering a sophisticated yet relaxed all-day dining experience, including breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, cocktails, and dinner.

The menu will highlight the finest local and seasonal ingredients, alongside a carefully curated drinks menu that will feature a selection of local ales, beers and spirits.

The luxury venue will accommodate approximately 188 guests, boasting striking, ever-stylish interiors displaying vibrant artwork and floral designs, all while offering breathtaking views of the iconic Belfast City Hall.

As well as the main restaurant, the full-service brasserie will boast a show-stopping central bar area, a mix of booth and open planned seating areas, and a glamorous private dining room for 24 guests.

Julian Henry, general manager of The Ivy Belfast Brasserie, said: "We are delighted to bring The Ivy experience to Belfast, a city rich in culture, heritage, and culinary expertise. Northern Ireland has long been celebrated for its vibrant food scene, and we are thrilled to contribute to this legacy with a dining experience that blends The Ivy's timeless elegance with the contemporary energy of Belfast.

“The warm response we've received since announcing our opening has been overwhelming, and we can't wait to welcome guests through our doors. Our Belfast Brasserie will embody the elegance and charm The Ivy is renowned for, infused with a modern twist that reflects the dynamic spirit of this wonderful city.”