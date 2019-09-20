Responses urged on salary threshold consultation

Mid-Ulster-based organisation, STEP, which is leading on an EU Settlement Scheme registration project, is urging employers, service providers and other stakeholders to respond to a consultation on salary thresholds for Visa applications to work in the United Kingdom.

Bernadette McAliskey, STEP CEO, said: “The proposed changes to salary thresholds (ie the annual income in the home country of the individual seeking a UK entry visa for employment purposes) will have an unequal and detrimental impact on small businesses, agri-food business, tourism, retail and generally low wage regions within the UK.

“Post-Brexit, any new employees sought from the EU will also have to meet this visa threshold. Therefore, it is essential that players within the local economy are aware of the proposals and ensure that their needs and concerns are included in the consultation.”

The Migration Advisory Committee ,which was established in June, has been asked to determine the best mechanism for calculating the salary thresholds and the rates at which they should be set.

Bernadette added: “Engagement and participation is imperative for stakeholders who anticipate that these mechanisms will affect the operations of their businesses and organisations.

“Further details of this, and information on how to submit your evidence can be found at www.gov.uk/government/organisations/migration-advisory-committee.