Retail NI has launched a new Supply Chain Forum to connect and promote trading opportunities with local producers, manufacturers and suppliers with its independent retail and wholesale members.

The new Supply Chain Forum was officially launched at Retail NI’s Supplier Showcase event, which took place recently at PwC, Belfast.

Supported by key partners United Wines, McCausland Car Parks and Voice for Locals, the event aimed to promote and celebrate the huge contribution local producers, manufacturers and suppliers make to its members and the wider local economy.

Attended by more than 150 members, stakeholders and industry representatives, delegates had the opportunity to meet with over 33 local suppliers exhibiting their products and services and hear from Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts, with a special address from Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker MP.

Commenting on the success of the event, Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker MP, said: “Northern Ireland’s amazing local produce is creating opportunities for growth for NI manufacturers and producers, playing a key role in boosting its economy.

“Thanks to Retail NI's showcase, I’ve had the opportunity to meet many of these fantastic local suppliers, discussing some of the opportunities and challenges that they are facing.

“Local business is right at the heart of NI's potential, and the government will ensure NI continues to be a great place to do business."

Launched as the first in a planned series of in-focus events hosted by Retail NI this year, the new showcase series is an important and valuable platform for members to help grow and move their businesses forward.

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, explained: “I’m delighted that our first dedicated showcase event has been a huge success, delivering further support for our network of supplier members and shining a spotlight on the enormous contribution that local businesses make up this sector.

“For the past 15 years, Retail NI has been supporting local producers with their route to market with our Retail and Wholesale members. We are passionate about supporting local and those businesses that make up the supply chain.

“With the hundreds of suppliers joining Retail NI in recent years we now represent businesses from across the supply chain who provide goods and services to our retail and wholesale members.

“The launch of the new Supply Chain Forum will build upon this and serve as a key connector in ensuring that our supplier network continues to grow, develop and deliver even further for the industry and for Northern Ireland.

‘We are also in discussions with the local office for the Department of Business and Trade to explore how we can support our supplier members with international trade opportunities.”

