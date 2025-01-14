Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retail NI has announced that it is to hold a major High Street Summit looking at the 2025 challenges and opportunities facing our local town and city centres.

The summit, which is being hosted by Belfast Harbour Commissioners and supported by Titanic Quarter, takes place on Tuesday, February 25 at 9.30am.

The keynote speakers include Alex Norris MP, Minister in the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The minister has responsibility for High Streets, Investment Zones and Local and Regional Growth. Alex Burghart MP, the newly appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will also set out the opposition’s economic priorities.

Natasha Sayee, Belfast Harbour corporate affairs director, James Eyre, Titanic Quarter CEO and Retail NI vice president Anna McErlean launching the summit

Dr Lucy Montague, senior lecturer at Manchester School of Architecture and Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay are also keynote speakers. More speakers are due to be announced.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “With huge challenges facing our high streets such National Insurance increases, Business Rates and Crime, we hope our Summit will help contribute to the policy solutions”

“We also want to focus on how we can repurpose and reimagine our town and city centres in 2025.

“We will also be launching the outcomes of our member survey on the impact of the National Insurance increase on their businesses at the event”.