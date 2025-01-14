Retail NI to host 2025 High Street Summit
The summit, which is being hosted by Belfast Harbour Commissioners and supported by Titanic Quarter, takes place on Tuesday, February 25 at 9.30am.
The keynote speakers include Alex Norris MP, Minister in the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
The minister has responsibility for High Streets, Investment Zones and Local and Regional Growth. Alex Burghart MP, the newly appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will also set out the opposition’s economic priorities.
Dr Lucy Montague, senior lecturer at Manchester School of Architecture and Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay are also keynote speakers. More speakers are due to be announced.
Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “With huge challenges facing our high streets such National Insurance increases, Business Rates and Crime, we hope our Summit will help contribute to the policy solutions”
“We also want to focus on how we can repurpose and reimagine our town and city centres in 2025.
“We will also be launching the outcomes of our member survey on the impact of the National Insurance increase on their businesses at the event”.
The conference is free attend and is for stakeholders, business owners and political representatives.
