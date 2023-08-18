News you can trust since 1737
Retail NI urges rethink on proposed on street car park charges in Northern Ireland saying its 'a hammer blow to our struggling retail sector, town centres and local economy'

Chief executive Glyn Roberts urges political parties to reject proposals to introduce on-street car parking charges in dozens of Northern Ireland town centres and high streets
By Claire Cartmill
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST

With proposals to introduce on-street car parking charges in dozens of town centres and high streets in Northern Ireland being discussed with the head of the Civil Service and the political parties, Retail NI has asked the political parties to reject them.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts, said: “Removing the first hour free on-street car parking and introducing charges in dozens of local town centres and high streets is the very last thing local small businesses need at this time.

“If this is enacted, then the major out of town supermarkets will be the only winner, with their free car parking and no traffic enforcement. It will be a hammer blow to our struggling retail sector, town centres and local economy. It will be a Town Centre Tax in all but name.

“Let’s not also forget that independent retailers in Northern Ireland have been denied the 75% business rates discount that their English counterparts have received and pay the highest rates in the UK.

“We would urge all party leaders to reject such an ill thought out proposal.”

