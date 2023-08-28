News you can trust since 1737
Retailer confidence is continuing to soar at The Boulevard as Animal opens

Retailer confidence is continuing to soar as existing tenant Mountain Warehouse adds surf brand Animal
By Claire Cartmill
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 10:46 BST

Retailer confidence at premier designer outlet The Boulevard in Banbridge is continuing to soar as existing tenants take more space to increase stock and add new lines.

And long-time tenant Mountain Warehouse has added surf brand Animal, taking an additional 1,116 sq ft adjacent to its existing unit, making its total footprint at The Boulevard 3,552 sq ft. The classic surf brand was first re-launched online after Mountain Warehouse acquired it in 2021, with a physical store roll out underway in various trading locations, such as the Boulevard’s sister scheme The Junction back in 2021.

With queues wrapping around the scheme on opening day, new store Animal has enjoyed a successful opening trade with strong sales and footfall figures recorded.

