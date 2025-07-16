Retailer thanks shoppers as they reflect on 30 years of their store
The store, which is central to the Mountsandel community in the Co Londonderry town, marked the milestone with week-long promotions last month, on local products such as Ballyrashane Butter, McCurdy’s Potatoes and Hovis bread, as well as exciting giveaways including the chance to win a £30 voucher every day across the week.
The store is owned and run by Wesley Wilkinson and since opening, Wesley has invested over £250,000 into the store, including a major refurbishment in 1999 to bring even more top-quality products and services to shoppers.
There have been multiple, smaller refurbishments over the years, welcoming many more local suppliers to the store including Morelli’s Ice Cream, Belfry Deli and McKee’s Pies, as well as providing increased services for shoppers with the addition of a hot food-to-go counter serving breakfast and lunch, a Barista Bar coffee machine and Collect+ parcel service.
Being central to their local community, the team at the store are dedicated to supporting local community groups, charities and schools including sponsorship of Sandelford School’s sports days, and supporting the local Community Rescue Service.
Mr Wilkinson said: “It was fantastic to celebrate our anniversary with our shoppers. We love being a hub for our community within our residential area, and we wanted to give back to them to say thank you for their support over the years.
We want to thank our shoppers for their generosity of our various charitable campaigns and initiatives over the years and look forward to many more successful years of providing for the local neighbourhood.”
Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group which owns the SPAR brand in Northern Ireland, added: “We wish to congratulate Wesley and the whole team at Wilkinson’s SPAR Mountsandel on their 30th anniversary. We wish them every success for years to come.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.