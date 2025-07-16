Henderson Group's Martin Agnew presenting store owner, Wesley Wilkinson with anniversary plaque

Wilkinson’s SPAR Mountsandel in Coleraine recently celebrated 30 years in business and serving the local community since 1995, with a host of in-store fun for their shoppers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, which is central to the Mountsandel community in the Co Londonderry town, marked the milestone with week-long promotions last month, on local products such as Ballyrashane Butter, McCurdy’s Potatoes and Hovis bread, as well as exciting giveaways including the chance to win a £30 voucher every day across the week.

The store is owned and run by Wesley Wilkinson and since opening, Wesley has invested over £250,000 into the store, including a major refurbishment in 1999 to bring even more top-quality products and services to shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been multiple, smaller refurbishments over the years, welcoming many more local suppliers to the store including Morelli’s Ice Cream, Belfry Deli and McKee’s Pies, as well as providing increased services for shoppers with the addition of a hot food-to-go counter serving breakfast and lunch, a Barista Bar coffee machine and Collect+ parcel service.

Being central to their local community, the team at the store are dedicated to supporting local community groups, charities and schools including sponsorship of Sandelford School’s sports days, and supporting the local Community Rescue Service.

Mr Wilkinson said: “It was fantastic to celebrate our anniversary with our shoppers. We love being a hub for our community within our residential area, and we wanted to give back to them to say thank you for their support over the years.

We want to thank our shoppers for their generosity of our various charitable campaigns and initiatives over the years and look forward to many more successful years of providing for the local neighbourhood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad