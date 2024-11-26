Ambitious plans to regenerate key linkages within Lurgan town centre – with a view to turning relatively neglected spaces into vibrant urban townscape - have been welcomed.

The revamp scheme will focus on Carnegie Street, Black’s Court, Moore’s Lane and Windsor Avenue.

A report detailing the ‘Lurgan Linkages’ scheme was unveiled at a recent Economic Development & Regeneration committee meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council.

The report states: “The team were commissioned by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in February 2023 to deliver design concepts for potential environmental improvement interventions at key gateways / linkages within Lurgan town centre.

Black's Court as it could look like, with a better ground surface, public realm lighting, and a potential hatch to activate the frontage and draw trade from passing footfall. Credit: OGU + MMAS Architects

“The Lurgan Linkages scheme seeks to build on the public realms works within the town and seeks to complement the Townscape Heritage Scheme, by identifying areas within the town which would benefit from improvement.

“For a number of reasons the use and quality of many of the linkages and gateways into Lurgan have long been neglected. These unique town assets could help support the regeneration of the town and support footfall on the high street.

“It is our aim that our work will inform projects to be taken forward for improvements in the town’s physical appearance, connectedness and safety, while boosting civic pride and breathing new life into the town.

Existing Assets

The Mill Coffee Shop, behind High Street, has been praised as a great example of positive regeneration in Lurgan. Credit: ABC Council

“The research sets out to work with Lurgan’s existing assets – the unique pattern of an historic and beautiful High Street served by a series of intimate lanes and courts discovered by exploration and spending time in the town.

“Currently overlooked and often in gradual decline, these are a collection of unique and characterful spaces that present a very significant opportunity to support and enrich the town’s arts, culture and trade.

“Upgrading and activating these spaces could create opportunities for residents and visitors to experience another layer to the town’s offer.

“Visitors, shoppers and residents can engage with Lurgan’s cultural life as they move along the high street, discovering new parts and spending more time in the town.

Black’s Court as it currently looks like, with blocked up windows and blank frontages. The car park shown in the background. Credit: ABC Council

“The Mill Coffee Shop is a good exemplar of what can be done, with the distinctive interior and exterior spaces behind High Street.

“The linkages, alleyways and courts have been eroded and neglected as an urban presence in the town. These are a unique and historic asset and hold huge potential as a catalyst to regeneration in the short, medium and long-term.

“It is clear that the development of the laneways and courtyards in Lurgan are etched into the memory of residents.

“A large number of the courtyards remain in the town, but the change in provision for vehicular transport and parking have altered the way that they are seen and used.

Moore's Lane has been identified as a focus area for regeneration in Lurgan. Photo: Google

“The retention and reintegration of these courtyards and laneways into the life of the town should be at the forefront of any regeneration plans. They are a key asset that makes Lurgan unique.

“The question for Lurgan is how to utilise these spaces in a brave and interesting way which accommodates changes in the high street, and serves to regenerate the town as the nature of the high street changes.

“Lurgan is lacking a functioning central public space which works for pedestrians throughout the week.

“Carnegie Street’s location makes it an ideal location for a shared public space at the heart of the town, which combines existing cultural uses with the existing heritage assets. It should be a driver for positive community relations and focus for the town.”

Speaking at the committee meeting, Cllr Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) remarked: “There’s a couple of really exciting projects in there. They’re talking about 2025/26 for a delivery timeline.

“Do you know when we will hear about that being confirmed? [Regarding] Black’s Court, there’s been various issues over the year. It’s a well used car park, people use that as their main car park to get into that centre-of-town area. The sooner we can get that upgraded the better.

“I think it’s really good, not just for the Black’s Court project but also for Moore’s Lane, and the really exciting one about Carnegie Street.”

Head of Economic Development Services, Nicola Wilson explained that funding had yet to be secured for the regeneration scheme: “We’re working with DfC (Department for Communities) on this, they will be coming in with the funding behind the project.

“This is really to get to a situation where we can actually put that application into DfC, and we’ve been advised that it is tentatively on the forward work plan.”