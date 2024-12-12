Twenty-two current and future entrepreneurs from Belfast gathered at the finale of the 22 Under 22 Entrepreneurs to Watch at Danske Bank headquarters in Belfast.

The Belfast City Council initiative is designed to unearth, recognise, and fast-track 22 exceptional potential young entrepreneurs in the city, the young entrepreneurs took part in a three-month programme of action-oriented workshops that will act as a springboard for their future success.

During the sessions, the cohort heard from world-leading entrepreneurs including Dave Linton (founder of Madlug, the luggage social enterprise supporting children in care), Alan Mahon (founder of Brewgooder which is the UK’s fastest growing beer brand) and Alice Thompson (co-founder of Social Bite, one of Scotland’s leading social enterprises).

At the finale event all the young entrepreneur’s achievements were celebrated and Eoghan Brady was awarded the winning pitch, earning a £2,000 cash injection for their business Kinetic Bards Studio.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray, who opened the evening said: “Supporting young people and local businesses to thrive are both key commitments in the Belfast Agenda – our city’s community plan. 22 Under 22 has been a great way to nurture the young entrepreneurial talent whose ideas and ventures will be key to our city’s future success and growth.”

“This programme shows that enterprise is a viable career option for everyone, regardless of age or educational achievement. And while starting a business may be daunting, our council enterprise and business growth team and our wider business networks are there to support you every step of the way.”

22 Under 22 winner Eoghan Brady said: "Kinetic Bards Studio is extremely grateful for this cash injection, and the opportunity to make a difference for all people who enjoy video games, whether they are creators or players. My partners and I are looking forward to putting into practice everything we’ve learnt on the programme with the continued support available."

