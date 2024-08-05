Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest report ranks NI’s biggest firms by turnover – and this year turnover has reached a record level of £35.2billion

The Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies 2024, in association with KPMG, charts the success stories of our largest businesses showing their increased performance and resilience – ranked by turnover.

And this year turnover has reached a record level of £35.2billion across the firms which have made the list – up 17% on the previous accounting period.

However, average pre-tax profits fell by 8% to £1.32billion.

Northern Ireland’s biggest firms have reached all-time record sales levels, Ulster Business can reveal. Pictured is Ulster Business editor John Mulgrew with Johnny Hanna, partner-in-charge, KPMG in Northern Ireland

The Ulster Business Top 100 listing includes the results of Northern Ireland domiciled companies, either NI registered or when a significant portion of the company’s business is driven and transacted through the region.

Moy Park has returned to the top spot for 2024 with turnover of £1.88billion and pre-tax profits of £18.7million.

Some of the newcomers to this year’s list includes Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, coming in at 96, which recently sold a majority stake in the business for a reported £300million.

Meanwhile, wholesale and distribution grocery business, D&W Carlisle has joined the list at 100, alongside Charles Brand Group – which has shot into the number 74 position.

“Looking at the Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies listing suggests the local economy has, for a large part, enjoyed a buoyant year,” Johnny Hanna, partner in charge, KPMG in Northern Ireland, said.

“Of note, there are now six companies in Northern Ireland with turnover of over £1bn, two more than last year and a significant improvement on 10 years ago when we counted just one.

“As KPMG enters its 50th year of operation in Northern Ireland, we are very much in growth mode and see huge potential, not just for our business but for our clients.

“Because of a world-class education system, a dynamic broad-based economy and a standard of living rated one of the best in the world, Northern Ireland now has a diverse, highly-skilled workforce from around the world to power our ambitions.”

John Mulgrew, editor of Ulster Business, added: “The Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies 2024, in association with KPMG, once again shows the prowess and ability of many of our biggest and best firms to grow, expand and reach new market.

“This year sales are at record levels, while pre-tax profits have softened somewhat – perhaps pointing to the impact of rising costs, higher borrowing and skills shortages for some companies, hitting that bottom line.