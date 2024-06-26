Revealed: Top 15 Northern Ireland freight transport by road firms most likely to grow

By Claire Cartmill
Published 26th Jun 2024, 17:16 BST
Predictive software firm Red Flag Alert has identified a Dungannon-based haulage contractor as the company most-likely to grow over the next 12 months

Freight transport by road is a key component of the Northern Irish economy and a major employer.

Insider has taken a look at which firms from the sector look set for growth.

Using parameters set by Insider, predictive software from Red Flag Alert has identified the top 15 firms working in the freight transport by road industry which are 'likely' or 'very likely' to grow over the next 12 months.

Top Northern Ireland firms operating in the freight transport by road which are set for growth (Image credit: Pixabay)Top Northern Ireland firms operating in the freight transport by road which are set for growth (Image credit: Pixabay)
The list required a minimum of five staff and is based on financial documentation filed in the past 12 months.

At the top of the list is J Stockdale and Son Ltd, a Dungannon-based haulage contractor, ahead of Millview Fuels Freight Ltd of Loughgilly and P R Inter-Trans Ltd, Dungannon.

Also in the ranking is Motis Ireland Ltd, a Newry-headquartered firm with more than 2,000 customers throughout Europe and Craigavon-based MM Freight, which specialises in chilled and frozen distribution, frozen, chilled and ambient storage and across the UK, Ireland and mainland.

Hannon Transport, a prominent refrigerated and general haulier, which operates from bases in Northern Ireland, Rotterdam, Dublin and Paris is in ninth place, while County Tyrone-based family run haulage business Phillips Logistics is in 11th position.

The top 15 in full:J Stockdale and Son LtdMillview Fuels Freight LtdP R Inter-Trans LtdKJM Transport Services LtdGary McGaughey Distribution LtdMotis Ireland LtdRGM Services LtdMM Freight LtdHannon Transport LtdWoodside Motorfreight LtdPhillips Logistics LtdJPN Logistics LtdEAG (NI) LtdP&O Ferrymasters LtdBondelivery NI

