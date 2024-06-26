Revealed: Top 15 Northern Ireland freight transport by road firms most likely to grow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Freight transport by road is a key component of the Northern Irish economy and a major employer.
Insider has taken a look at which firms from the sector look set for growth.
Using parameters set by Insider, predictive software from Red Flag Alert has identified the top 15 firms working in the freight transport by road industry which are 'likely' or 'very likely' to grow over the next 12 months.
The list required a minimum of five staff and is based on financial documentation filed in the past 12 months.
At the top of the list is J Stockdale and Son Ltd, a Dungannon-based haulage contractor, ahead of Millview Fuels Freight Ltd of Loughgilly and P R Inter-Trans Ltd, Dungannon.
Also in the ranking is Motis Ireland Ltd, a Newry-headquartered firm with more than 2,000 customers throughout Europe and Craigavon-based MM Freight, which specialises in chilled and frozen distribution, frozen, chilled and ambient storage and across the UK, Ireland and mainland.
Hannon Transport, a prominent refrigerated and general haulier, which operates from bases in Northern Ireland, Rotterdam, Dublin and Paris is in ninth place, while County Tyrone-based family run haulage business Phillips Logistics is in 11th position.
The top 15 in full:J Stockdale and Son LtdMillview Fuels Freight LtdP R Inter-Trans LtdKJM Transport Services LtdGary McGaughey Distribution LtdMotis Ireland LtdRGM Services LtdMM Freight LtdHannon Transport LtdWoodside Motorfreight LtdPhillips Logistics LtdJPN Logistics LtdEAG (NI) LtdP&O Ferrymasters LtdBondelivery NI
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.