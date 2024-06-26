Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Predictive software firm Red Flag Alert has identified a Dungannon-based haulage contractor as the company most-likely to grow over the next 12 months

Freight transport by road is a key component of the Northern Irish economy and a major employer.

Insider has taken a look at which firms from the sector look set for growth.

Using parameters set by Insider, predictive software from Red Flag Alert has identified the top 15 firms working in the freight transport by road industry which are 'likely' or 'very likely' to grow over the next 12 months.

The list required a minimum of five staff and is based on financial documentation filed in the past 12 months.

At the top of the list is J Stockdale and Son Ltd, a Dungannon-based haulage contractor, ahead of Millview Fuels Freight Ltd of Loughgilly and P R Inter-Trans Ltd, Dungannon.

Also in the ranking is Motis Ireland Ltd, a Newry-headquartered firm with more than 2,000 customers throughout Europe and Craigavon-based MM Freight, which specialises in chilled and frozen distribution, frozen, chilled and ambient storage and across the UK, Ireland and mainland.

Hannon Transport, a prominent refrigerated and general haulier, which operates from bases in Northern Ireland, Rotterdam, Dublin and Paris is in ninth place, while County Tyrone-based family run haulage business Phillips Logistics is in 11th position.