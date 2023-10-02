News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

'Reverse vending' machines launched at Belfast International Airport

New reverse vending machines (RVM) have been launched at Belfast International Airport in a bid to reduce plastic waste.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The two plastic bottle disposal points, now available before the security area in departures, invite visitors to drop off their used bottles.

Each machine crushes the plastic within the unit, creating and storing a raw material used in manufacturing, while a unique app functionality due to be added soon will mean airport visitors can be rewarded for playing their part in reducing plastic waste.

Read More
£5.4m allocated for Newtownabbey park improvements
Michael Laverty (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Director of Sustainability), Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper and Daniel Perry (Belfast International Airport Environment and Sustainability Officer). (Pic: Stephen Davison).Michael Laverty (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Director of Sustainability), Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper and Daniel Perry (Belfast International Airport Environment and Sustainability Officer). (Pic: Stephen Davison).
Michael Laverty (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Director of Sustainability), Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper and Daniel Perry (Belfast International Airport Environment and Sustainability Officer). (Pic: Stephen Davison).
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delivered as a pilot programme with the support of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, the launch is the first in a partnership between the council and the reverse vending machine supplier. It complements the council’s Climate Change Action Plan, which has seen the appointment of dedicated sustainability specialists and the promotion of innovative projects such as an Active Travel scheme.

The possibility of RVM facilities at council facilities is now being examined.

Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said: “The ‘second life’ ethos behind this launch is something I’m delighted to see.

“Working towards a circular economy is an extremely effective way to deal with unnecessary waste. The use of a reverse vending machine is a practical, impactful way to not just raise awareness of waste but actively make positive change happen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’d encourage every business to join in the drive to stop unnecessary plastic waste.”

Belfast International Airport Compliance Manager Kevin Napier added: “Belfast International is proud to work with our service providers on our waste minimisation journey.

“The introduction of RVMs will create a high-quality plastic waste stream allowing better reuse of this valuable resource and adding to our waste segregation options.”

Related topics:Newtownabbey CouncilAntrim