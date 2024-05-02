Patrick Black, Clandeboye’s commercial manager

The company, based on a dairy farm outside the city, has created two indulgent Greek style yoghurts in top hat format tubs that feature dessert style flavours.

The exciting new flavours, revealed by Clandeboye’s commercial manager Patrick Black, are: Apple and Cinnamon Crumble and Raspberry and While Chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The crumble features a fruity apple and cinnamon compote with Greek style yoghurt accompanied by a tasty crumble topping,” Patrick says. “The raspberry and white chocolate is a tangy raspberry Greek style yoghurt accompanied by a topping of delicious white chocolate pieces and dried raspberries,” he adds.

The new Clandeboye Honey Greek Style featuring an illustration on the lid from the late Lady Dufferin, a respected artist.

The new desserts are already proving a major success with leading retailers like Asda Northern Ireland, Spar, Supervalu and Tesco Northern Ireland.

Clandeboye, which has been in business since its formation as a farm diversification by the late Lady Dufferin in 2008, is supporting the launch with a social media competition offering the lucky winner a relaxing spa break for two people at the Old Crawfordsburn Inn.

The third innovative taste is a Honey Greek Style Yoghurt that’s authentically strained from fresh, whole milk from County Down, blended with real honey and a hint of sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The thick and creamy Greek Style yoghurt is a perfect accompaniment to granola and fresh fruit,” continues Patrick

In line with the company’s tradition of incorporating Lady Dufferin’s artwork into the pot design, the new Honey Greek Style features Lady Dufferin’s painting of the bee-hive which sits in the walled Bee-Hive garden on the Estate.

To support the launch Clandeboye is running a unique painting workshop with local artist Dawn Crowthers.

The new yoghurt will be available across Spar, Supervalu and Tesco Northern Ireland stores. The workshop is being held on Sun 26th May from 11:30am – 2:30pm, tickets are available from the company.

Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honey: The new Clandeboye Honey Greek Style featuring an illustration on the lid from the late Lady Dufferin, a respected artist.

Rasp: The new Clandeboye Raspberry and White Chocolate

Patrick: Patrick Black, Clandeboye’s commercial manager