News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Rising stars: Hastings Hotels and Outsource Group make new appointments

Matt McRoberts appointed as Hastings Hotels new head of marketing and Tara Leathem as the new business development manager at Outsource Group
By Claire Cartmill
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST

Hastings Hotels Northern Ireland has appointed Matt McRoberts as its new head of marketing.

Matt has worked for Hastings Hotels for over four years and in his new role he is responsible for leading the group's marketing department and will oversee all marketing, branding, PR, digital and social media strategies across the six hotels including spa and food & beverage outlets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of Northern Ireland’s leading hotel brands, Matt will be involved in the promotion of four hotels in Belfast including the five star Culloden Estate and Spa, the world famous Europa hotel, the four star Stormont hotel and the city's largest five star hotel, The Grand Central Hotel as well as the four star Everglades Hotel in Londonderry and the historic Ballygally Castle in Antrim.

Most Popular

In 2022, he received a Rising Star Award from the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation. Matt holds a BSc (Hons) in business studies from Ulster University.

Meanwhile Tara Leathem has been appointed as the new business development manager at Outsource Group in Antrim. Tara has over 20 years of experience in business development and software solutions, IT and renewable energy, owning her own business for 10 years, which offered web solutions to over 120 clients across Northern Ireland and Ireland.

At Outsource Group, Tara will be overseeing all new business development activities across IT managed services, cyber security, cloud and telecoms as well as developing relationships with the company’s current client base. She will also be seeking new business development opportunities in both the public and private sectors.