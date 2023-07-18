Hastings Hotels Northern Ireland has appointed Matt McRoberts as its new head of marketing.

Matt has worked for Hastings Hotels for over four years and in his new role he is responsible for leading the group's marketing department and will oversee all marketing, branding, PR, digital and social media strategies across the six hotels including spa and food & beverage outlets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Northern Ireland’s leading hotel brands, Matt will be involved in the promotion of four hotels in Belfast including the five star Culloden Estate and Spa, the world famous Europa hotel, the four star Stormont hotel and the city's largest five star hotel, The Grand Central Hotel as well as the four star Everglades Hotel in Londonderry and the historic Ballygally Castle in Antrim.

In 2022, he received a Rising Star Award from the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation. Matt holds a BSc (Hons) in business studies from Ulster University.

Meanwhile Tara Leathem has been appointed as the new business development manager at Outsource Group in Antrim. Tara has over 20 years of experience in business development and software solutions, IT and renewable energy, owning her own business for 10 years, which offered web solutions to over 120 clients across Northern Ireland and Ireland.