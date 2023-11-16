This new high-tech Ballymena store at Fairhill Shopping Centre marks a milestone for the fashion retailer and includes smart fitting rooms

UK fashion retailer, River Island is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new store at Fairhill Shopping Centre, Ballymena on Friday, November 17.

This launch marks a milestone as the store becomes the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, boasting an array of advanced AI features.

The smart fitting rooms are a true highlight equipped to recognise items customers are trying on so that with a simple touch, customers can request different sizes, explore alternative styles or connect with in-store stylists, all without having to step outside of the fitting room.

Ryan Walker, director, Magmel (Ballymena) Limited, said: “We are thrilled with the pace of developments at Fairhill and are particularly excited to secure River Island in a bigger and better unit at the very heart of Fairhill.

"The new River Island store represents the beginning of a new chapter for Fairhill, with a modern and vibrant range of retailers driving Ballymena back to the top of the list of must-visit retail destinations. We look forward to the new store opening this week.”