Headquartered in Belfast, the firm won the coveted Waste Management and Environmental Excellence award, in addition to the Excellence in Customer Service award.

The Waste Management and Environmental Excellence award, sponsored by RMP Hire, recognises individual excellence within the waste and resource management industry, through best practice and innovation across a range of commercial and public sectors.

With offices also in Mallusk, Coleraine, Londonderry and Portadown, RiverRidge has been at the forefront of change and innovation since its establishment.

The awards judges said they were particularly impressed with the wide range of initiatives employed by the company across the full spectrum of waste management, stating it is “a company that is not afraid to innovate in the drive to become more sustainable.”

The company’s recent ESG strategy entitled ‘Rethinking Our Future’ is at the heart of its new sustainable roadmap. Its core principles include leading the way as a responsible and sustainable business, as well as looking after its people, its customers and the community that they work in, along with protecting the environment and driving the circular economy through innovation.

One example of innovation includes the development of a unique process to convert black bin waste into green energy. Through substantial investment in research and development, RiverRidge has designed a unique process based on a wash plant technology and anaerobic digestion (AD) process, which takes the organic and fibre material from waste streams and creates biomethane. This will then be used to generate green electricity, heat and also replace diesel fuel in the company’s transport fleet.

With over 10,000 customers and servicing 95% of Northern Ireland’s postcodes, RiverRidge realises the importance of excellence in customer service, and this has become a fundamental part of its mission statement. The company was delighted to be recognised for its efforts at the awards by winning the Excellence in Customer Service Award sponsored by Dennison JCB.

The judges said: “The processes in place at this company focus on looking after people, customers, and the communities in which they work. Their customer care team obviously goes above and beyond what would be considered normal daily routines.”

Billy Thompson, business improvement manager at RiverRidge, explained: “We were delighted to be shortlisted in three award categories at this year’s Plant and Civil Engineer awards, but to win both the Waste Management and Environmental Excellence, and the Excellence in Customer Service awards, is a fantastic achievement for our team. It is testament to each employee’s hard work and dedication.

"We pride ourselves on our customer-centric culture, and place customer satisfaction, in addition to continued employee engagement, at the heart of all that we do. We will continue to be innovative to ensure continued excellence in our service going forward.”

The company was also shortlisted as a finalist in the Health and Safety Award category at the awards ceremony. The awards, organised by 4SM (NI) Ltd, recognise those companies that are excelling in the plant, construction, quarrying, civil engineering and waste recycling industries in Ireland.

Waste and resource management company, RiverRidge achieved double awards success at the recent Plant and Civil Engineer Awards, winning the coveted Waste Management and Environmental and Excellence in Customer Service awards. Pictured are Adrian Logan, compere for the evening, Danny McErlain, RiverRidge and Ray Vaughan; RMP Hire

