County Down communications agency, RNN Communications has launched a new TikTok service.

‘TikTok Takeaway’ is a content creation solution for brands that want to increase their brand presence and awareness on the popular video platform.

TikTok is becoming the most engaged and downloaded social media platform for brands to reach and interact with new audiences. In response to an increased demand for the delivery of creative solutions for TikTok, the Ballynahinch firm’s ‘TikTok Takeaway’ service will provide a menu of options for brands.

Agency founder, Riki Neill, said: “The popularity of TikTok continues to grow and shows no sign of waning. Focused on short-form video content, the platform has become the place that refers a significant amount of traffic of brands, with a conversion rate as high as "TikTok made me buy it" is real!

“Over the past 12-18 months we’ve been building clients’ TikTok channels both here and in European countries, so it made sense to open up this service to other brands and help them to get on board with TikTok. It’s not just about launching an account, it’s content, planning, consistency and connecting with audiences through smart and savvy content.”

Jolene Kelly, PR & social consultant at RNN Communications, added: “Producing creative content that will engage users on a new platform can be a real challenge. On behalf of brands, we work with a network of homegrown expert TikTok creators to produce creative video content that will make an impression on the platform, maximising reach and awareness and connecting brands with a new audience.”

