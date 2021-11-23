Road Haulage Association spell out the damage caused by the Protocol at Stormont

Following the event which was hosted by Jim Allister, the TUV leader said: “This event was a powerful presentation of the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol on the day-to-day operations of a key sector in our society.

“Again and again this afternoon attendees heard of the lack of appreciation of the challenges faced by the industry, the huge quantity of red tape, the time taken to complete paperwork and move products, the cost which is falling upon Northern Ireland consumers and the stress and fatigue which this is causing employees.”

RHA is the only trade association in the United Kingdom dedicated solely to road haulage.

Mr Allister said: “Fundamentally the request of the RHA is the free movement of goods to and from our main market. That goods shipped from Great Britain and which remain in Northern Ireland should not be subject to checks.

“With costs in the sector increasing by 25 to 27% since this time last year and a further rise of 10 to 12% within the next 12 months as easements disappear and the full impact of the Protocol begins to bite the impact on ordinary consumers in Northern Ireland is obvious.”

Mr Allister added: “The harsh truth is that many within politics and the media simply do not want to know.

“Mr Sefcovic has never met the RHA but if he did I think he might have been struck by an image used by one of those who made the presentation.

“They recalled his claim that the Protocol has ‘jam on both sides of the bread’ and he said he agreed – ‘jam on both sides of the bread is a mess which just about sums up the Protocol’.”

Ben Lowry