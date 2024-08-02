Martin Symington of Pure Roast Coffee is achieving global success for his coffee bags

Coffee bags are becoming a major success story for a Lisburn roaster in global markets.

Martin Symington, founder of Pure Roast Coffee, is now facing huge global demand for the bags he developed and launched in 2022.

“The bags of authentic roast coffee have really taken off recently as their convenience gains widespread acceptance,” he explains.

“Enjoying good quality roast coffee is now easier than ever before. It’s just a matter of popping a bag into a cup and adding hot water for a rich coffee taste. There’s no need now for expensive machines at home,” adds Martin, the first to launch a coffee convection roaster, Java Blu, here.

“Current orders for our coffee bags are coming from Britain, Dubai and Saudi Arabia. We have longstanding business in China, in addition, through a network of our Pure Roast Coffee cafes and retail outlets there,” adds Martin.

He’s also celebrating outstanding successes in this year’s influential UK Great Taste Awards, the results of which were announced on Tuesday by the UK Guild of Fine Food.

“We are thrilled to have received awards for the quality and outstanding taste of our coffees in such a prestigious competition,” continues Martin.

“We were awarded three stars, the highest accolade, for our Pure Gusto Valencia Espresso Beans. Our Pure Gusto Santa Rosa Yellow Bourbon also gained one star in the awards."

The company, which Martin founded in 2006 on the back of his success with the initial launch of a coffee roasting operation for a major food group, has invested extensively in technology to increase productivity for global markets. It also has buoyant sales in Northern Ireland hospitality.

Around 160 products from Northern Ireland were successful in Great Taste. Other companies listed as three stars and will also become contenders for the Supreme Champion Award and the Golden Fork for the best Northern Ireland food or drink.