The hotel has made a number of significant investments on its way to net zero, with one of its major moves being an investment in a keyless card system. The system will significantly reduce the resort’s use of plastic, whereby guests will use their smart phones to access their room and have the option to check in themselves if desired.

In addition, the hotel is also paving the way for maximum heat and energy efficiency, by installing new boilers as well as solar panels which, since March, have already seen a 10% drop in electric usage before the summer months have even begun.

New heat controls have been introduced to manage temperatures in bedrooms and public areas which are more efficient and economical than previous systems.

George Graham, general manager at the Roe Park Resort, said: “We’re delighted to make these positive changes, contributing to a greener future and further enhancing our sustainability programme as we work towards the government targets of net zero by 2050.

“We have made significant investments so far to support our moves towards increased sustainability, but it doesn’t stop there as we are aiming to increase our use of solar panels following an initial £144,000 investment in these earlier this year. We are also looking at other areas around the resort to increase solar power.

“Three new hot tubs in our self-catering properties will be run by heat pumps and we have invested in a voltage optimiser which will make a saving of 8-10% in electricity.

“As we’re beside the River Roe, utilising hydro power is something we’re determined to do in the future. This also has a nostalgic tie in with the history of the hotel and the property’s former owners, the Ritter family, who generated the first hydroelectric power in Ireland from this site in 1896.”

This latest investment at the Roe Park Resort follows its announcement in January of a £1.7m investment programme in the resort, which included the recent expansion of its weddings and events space, the Danny Boy Suite.