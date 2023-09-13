Watch more videos on Shots!

Based on the incredible demand seen for the 2023 flight charter program, Royal Caribbean International has announced it will be expanding its air offering further for summer 2024, from Belfast City Airport.

Guests departing for their 2024 summer adventure aboard a Royal Caribbean ship from Belfast will have the opportunity to fly direct to Barcelona, Spain or Bologna, Italy thanks to the latest offering.

Following incredible interest and thanks to the support of Belfast City Airport, the enhanced flight programme will make direct flights available for guests sailing onboard Oasis and Explorer of the Seas this summer.

With direct flights to Barcelona available from May 5 to September 22 and Bologna, a short transfer from Explorer’s home in Ravenna, from May 18 to October 26, guests have one less thing to worry about and can look forward to a smoother holiday experience from start to finish.

Stuart Byron, director of sales for UK, Ireland and Spain, Royal Caribbean International, said: “We’re excited to be able to extend our offering for 2024. The aim of charters is to make it as quick and straightforward as possible for guests to join our ships in both Barcelona and Ravenna. With the time saved, guests can now jump straight into planning their onboard adventures and be ready to make life-long memories.”

Jennifer Callister, head of sales Ireland, Royal Caribbean International, explained: “These charters are possible thanks to the unbelievable trade support our previous charter programs have received. When you combine this with a fantastic partner like Belfast City Airport, expanding the program due to incredible demand was a no-brainer and a sign of our commitment to creating the best family holiday possible.”

Ellie McGimpsey, aviation development manager, added: “Following another successful summer offering passengers, a charter service to Bologna for easy access to the Explorer of the Seas, we are thrilled that Royal Caribbean has confirmed it will increase capacity from Belfast City Airport for summer 2024 with the return of Bologna and a brand new service to Barcelona.