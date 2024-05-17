Royal Countryside Fund and NFU Mutual highlight Northern Irish farming at Balmoral Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, The Royal Countryside Fund (RCF) kicked off the 2024 agricultural show season at the Balmoral Show in partnership with NFU Mutual, with their annual farmer breakfast.

This event marks the start of a packed summer of agricultural shows for the RCF, highlighting their support for farming and rural communities across the UK.

The breakfast focussed on the vital contributions of women in farming and demonstrated the importance of the RCF's support for family farms across Northern Ireland. The RCF’s trustee Janet McCollum CBE, led the conversation with Majella Gollogly from the Rural Health Partnership as well as farmers Louise Skelly and Andrew Nicholson, all of whom reinforced the need for continued, tailored support for farming families.

Majella Gollogly, from the Rural Health Partnership, said: “We believe women are a key component in farming, no matter what their role is, we want to give women more recognition in the industry.

“We wouldn’t have been able to deliver the range of workshops we do without the RCF, and we’ve been able to create more peer groups for younger and older farmers.

“We’ve snowballed and been able to support more farming families in a more meaningful way – this has been brilliant for our local community, and it wouldn’t have happened without the RCF.”

The Royal Countryside Fund was also proud to announce that their life-changing Farm Resilience Programme (FRP) will be delivered in two new locations in Northern Ireland from Autumn 2024 - Armagh and Ballyclare.

The programme has already provided invaluable business skills and environmental training to 194 farming businesses since 2016 across 12 locations in Northern Ireland.

The impact is evident: 80% of participants now feel confident to make necessary changes to their businesses, and 94% regard their businesses as resilient after participating in the FRP.

Farmer Louise Skelly said: “We know that we have to do things in the farm that make it more financially sustainable and the FRP has encouraged us to think about diversifying and adding a retail unit, selling our lamb direct to the public.”

Staff from The Royal Countryside Fund spoke about the significant impact of the FRP at the show, noting improvements in participants' knowledge and operational efficiencies.

With continued support from NFU Mutual, this year’s programme will introduce tailored workshops focused on upcoming farming policies in Northern Ireland and essential mental health support for farmers.

Farmer Andrew Nicholson said: “I’d definitely recommend taking part, it taught me a lot about my own business and helped me not only have the tough conversations but act on them, with expert guidance. It’s given us a firm sense of direction for the future.”

This practical, grounded support provided to farmers through the FRP is responsive to the evolving needs of the agricultural sector, to build the resilience of family farms.

Farmers interested in joining the FRP for the autumn 2024 session were encouraged to sign up through The Royal Countryside Fund’s website at www.royalcountrysidefund.org.uk/farmresilience

Keith Halstead, executive director of The Royal Countryside Fund, said: “Hosting this breakfast with the NFU Mutual at the Balmoral Show was a fantastic way to begin the 2024 agricultural show season and to promote our Farm Resilience Programme to farming families in Northern Ireland.

“I wish to acknowledge my appreciation of the tremendous support we receive from the NFU Mutual and from Rural Support NI who are our local partner in delivering the RCF’s Farm Resilience Programme.”The RCF extends its heartfelt thanks to the supporters of The Royal Countryside Fund’s Farm Resilience Programme: Aldi, Morrisons, and NFU Mutual, as well as their partners who support their wider work, Marks & Spencer.