RTU Limited acquires Colinwell Masonry Products Limited

Alan Sproule, Managing Director of RTU Limited said:“This is an exciting opportunity for RTU and is a key part of our plans for continued growth. In 2023 we launched our 4-year strategic plan which set out our ambitious vision for sustainable growth. Within this plan we identified 3 pillars which we would use to deliver on our growth strategy. Our 3rd pillar of growth focused on acquisition within an adjacent business and Colinwell fitted that profile perfectly. Colinwell has a long history and credibilityin the marketplace, and we found common ground in our values, vision and mission. Our aim is to grow the Colinwell range of products within their defined markets across the UK and Ireland. We will build upon the great work already achieved over the years and with the help of the fantastic team at Colinwell take the business to further success in the future.”