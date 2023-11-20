Ryanair announce 50 cabin crew jobs for Belfast - recruitment drive November 28

Ryanair has today (20 Nov) announced a major recruitment drive for 50 cabin crew to join its Belfast base as customers continue to flock to Ryanair’s low fares, unrivalled route choice and exemplary service.

An exciting recruitment event to help find the perfect candidates for these cabin crew roles is being held with Cabin Crew International – Ryanair’s recruitment partner – in Belfast (at the Radisson Blu Hotel, The Gasworks, 3 Cromac Place, BT7 2JB) on Tues, 28th Nov starting from 10.30.

Those attending will find out about life as cabin crew at Europe’s No.1 airline group and what the role can offer them.

They will also find out about Ryanair’s industry leading 5 days on / 3 days off roster, their ‘excellent remuneration package’, ‘fast track career opportunities and discounted travel benefits giving crew the opportunity to travel across Ryanair’s industry leading network of 230+ routes’.

Anyone interested should visit careers.ryanair.com

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Darrell Hughes, said: "We are delighted to announce a major recruitment drive for 50 cabin crew positions in Belfast and we invite those interested in applying to come along to the recruitment event taking place on Tues, 28th November, to meet the team and learn more about these exciting roles.

"As Europe’s No. 1 airline, these cabin crew opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation, where hard work is rewarded with fast-track promotions.

"Our cabin crew enjoy industry-leading “5 days on, 3 days off” rosters – equivalent to a bank holiday every week – fantastic remuneration packages, outstanding career development opportunities and world class training.