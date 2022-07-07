Ryanair offering 12 routes and 115 weekly flights from Belfast International Airport

John McGuinness from Ryanair

It announced its Summer schedule following the reopening of its base from Summer’23.

Ryanair will start with 12 routes from Belfast International, operating over 115 weekly flights, including exciting sun destinations such as Alicante, Faro, Barcelona-Girona and Malaga.

Ryanair will also launch domestic services to East-Midlands, Edinburgh, London-Stansted and Manchester.

Ryanair’s Belfast based fleet will comprise of 2 aircraft, representing a $200m investment and over 60 highly paid aviation jobs at Belfast International Airport and over 750 indirect jobs.

Ryanair’s Belfast International Summer’23 schedule will deliver:

2 based aircraft

$200m investment in Belfast

12 new routes including Alicante, Faro, Barcelona-Girona, Malaga, Manchester, Milan-Bergamo and Stansted

Over 115 flights per week

Over 800 total jobs

After two difficult years for tourism, Ryanair’s return to Belfast International will allow holidaymakers to plan their Summer 2023 getaways to sunshine locations such as Alicante, Barcelona-Girona, Faro and Malaga early to ensure the lowest possible fares.

Ryanair also looks forward to further connecting Belfast International to key cities such as Edinburgh, London-Stansted, Manchester, Milan-Bergamo and Paris-Beauvais.

To celebrate its return to Belfast International, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just £19.99 which must be booked by the end of July’22 for travel from April – June’23, only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said: "At a time when other airlines are cutting their schedules and reducing their workforce, we are delighted to announce a new Ryanair base at Belfast International Airport with 12 exciting routes and 2 based aircraft representing an investment of $200m at Belfast International and the creation of over 800 direct/indirect jobs.

"We are delighted to have reached a long-term agreement with Belfast International’s management, which will underpin future Ryanair growth at the Airport over the coming years.

"Today’s announcement, particularly our decision to launch close to 80 weekly domestic flights to/from East-Midlands, Edinburgh, London-Stansted and Manchester demonstrates that lower aviation taxes and competitive airport charges are the catalyst for long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity.

"To enable additional investment from Ryanair (and other airlines) from next Summer onward, the UK Government must immediately scrap aviation taxes for all flights, otherwise it will put the UK (an island-based economy) at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries.