Ryanair to hold major recruitment drive in Northern Ireland
Ryanair, Europe’s No. 1 airline has announced a major recruitment in Northern Ireland.
The airline is seeking candidates for several exciting engineering opportunities, including sheet metal workers, B1 and B2 engineers, aircraft mechanics, and officer-based engineering roles as the airline continues to grow and carry 300million passengers by 2034.
To help find the perfect candidates for these exciting new engineering roles, Ryanair is holding an open day at the Hilton Hotel in Belfast on Wednesday, July 17 at 12.30.
This informative event will allow candidates to meet Ryanair’s talented teams and learn about the airline, its growth plans, staff travel benefits, excellent salary packages and fantastic career opportunities.
Interested candidates should register at here.
