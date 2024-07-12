Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The airline is seeking candidates for several exciting engineering opportunities as it continues to grow and carry 300million passengers by 2034

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryanair, Europe’s No. 1 airline has announced a major recruitment in Northern Ireland.

The airline is seeking candidates for several exciting engineering opportunities, including sheet metal workers, B1 and B2 engineers, aircraft mechanics, and officer-based engineering roles as the airline continues to grow and carry 300million passengers by 2034.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair, Europe’s No. 1 airline has announced a major recruitment in Northern Ireland

To help find the perfect candidates for these exciting new engineering roles, Ryanair is holding an open day at the Hilton Hotel in Belfast on Wednesday, July 17 at 12.30.

This informative event will allow candidates to meet Ryanair’s talented teams and learn about the airline, its growth plans, staff travel benefits, excellent salary packages and fantastic career opportunities.