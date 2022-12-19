Ryanair has announced four additional routes for its comeback to Belfast International Airport for summer 2023.

The return to Belfast International will consist of 16 total routes with four newly announced routes to Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca and Valencia. Ryanair will operate over 140 weekly flights to/from Belfast International with two based aircraft from the beginning of the Summer 2023 season, driving invaluable inbound tourism to Belfast and offering its Northern-Ireland customers unbeatable choice and the lowest fares when booking their summer getaways.

In August 2021, the airline announced it was pulling out of the airport. However, earlier this year, they confirmed it would be returning to Belfast International in summer 2023 with 12 new routes; Alicante, Faro, Barcelona-Girona, Malaga, Manchester, Milan-Bergamo, Stansted, Paris Beauvais, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gdansk and Krakow.

Ryanair’s director of digital and marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are pleased to announce four additional routes at our new base at Belfast International for Summer ’23 to the exciting destinations of Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca, and Valencia. We will operate 16 total routes and two based aircraft representing an investment of $200m and the creation of over 800 direct/indirect jobs at Belfast International.

“To encourage additional investment from all airlines from next summer onward, the UK Government must immediately scrap ADP taxes for all flights, which currently put the UK at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries.

“To celebrate the announcement, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from £29.99 for travel from April’23 until October’23, which must be booked by the December 21 2022. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and book early to avoid missing out.”

Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport, added: “The addition of a further four new routes by Ryanair is a fantastic way to end 2022. These exciting new destinations, particularly Budapest and Cardiff, which are both previously unserved, are most welcome and will provide further connectivity from Northern Ireland. From March 2023 Ryanair will now operate 16 new routes and base two aircraft providing a real boost to the local tourism and business economy.”

