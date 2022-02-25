The petrol station at Rushmere is also to close.

An estimated 97 people will lose their jobs.

Today Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “Please be advised that our Sainsbury’s store and petrol station will be closing this Saturday 26th February at 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury's at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon which is due to close at the end of this month.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish all the team at Sainsbury’s the very best for the future.”

Sainsbury’s supermarket was one of the flagship stores in Rushmere which has lost Debenhams and the Five Guys restaurant over the past year.

The store opened in 1998 and has been a popular choice for many shoppers over the decades.

While some staff in Sainsbury’s have been redeployed at other stores, some of the staff have managed to find new jobs.

Sainsbury's at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon which is due to close at the end of this month.

Some staff are still working at the supermarket until it closes.

Many staff and customers have voiced sadness that the store is closing.

One member of staff said they had worked there for many years and enjoyed the cameraderie of other staff in Sainsbury’s and throughout Rushmere.

A customer said she was used to shopping at Sainsbury’s and was disappointed it was closing.

“The staff were always so friendly and helpful,” she said.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Our Craigavon store is closing soon.

“We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we are doing everything we can to support our colleagues, including helping them to find alternative roles in nearby stores.

“Customers can continue to shop with us online and at our stores in the surrounding area, including our Sprucefield (Lisburn) supermarket, as well as our Dungannon and Armagh stores which also feature an Argos store for added convenience.”

She added: “We’re committed to serving our customers in Northern Ireland and continue to serve the local community through a number of stores and our popular groceries online service. Any decision to close a store is not taken lightly and is based on a range of factors. We wouldn’t break out figures but we understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected.”

Taryn Trainor of Unite the union revealed 97 employees were being made redundant.

“It is very disappointing that Sainsbury’s has stopped investing in the area,” said Taryn, adding that most of the staff had found alternative employment.

“It has caused a lot of upheavel and it has been very demoralising for the staff, some who have been working there for more than 20 years.

“My heart goes out to all those customers who were used to shopping at Sainsbury’s and had become familiar with the staff and store.”

Sainsbury’s has had stores in Northern Ireland since December 1996. It currently has 13 supermarkets and also owns the Argos chain.

-