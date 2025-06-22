Saintfield show results make it a red letter day for winning breeders

The Aberdeen Angus Champion at Saintfield Show 2025

​​Red was the predominant colour of success at this year’s Saintfield Show.

The Beef Inter-Breed Championship was won by Alan Wilson from Newry with his exceptional, young Simmental cow: Ballinalare Nikita.

She entered the ring looking an absolute picture with twin claves at foot.

Simmental judge, Will Short, from Omagh in Co Tyrone described his champion as an exceptional animal, full of breed character.

Oliver McCann with the British Blue Champion at Saintfield Show

Nikita enjoyed an exceptional career as a heifer, winning the Simmental National Championships on two occasions. And she is now set fair to continue on her winning ways as a young cow.

The Beef Inter-Breed Reserve went to Robert Miller, from Moneymore, with his truly eye-catching, red Limousin-cross heifer: Barbie Spice.

Earlier in the day, she had won Saintfield’s Commercial Beef Championship. The young animal is having a show season to remember and seems to improve with every outing.

The show’s distinct, red theme was completed by the line-up for the Aberdeen Angus

Jack Wells, from Portadown, won the Hampshire Down novice exhibitors' class at Saintfield Show 2025. He is congratulated by judge Trevor Fegan.

champion class.

Judge, John Henning takes up the story: “I have never judged an all-red, Aberdeen-Angus championship class. The animals looked an absolute picture in the ring.”

According to John, red Aberdeen Angus numbers continue to increase around the world, now making up to 50% of breed numbers in some countries.

He tapped out a two-year old heifer, Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166, as his champion.

Enjoying their day at Saintfield Show 2025, are sisters Carol Curran, left, from Ballygowan, and Julie Strain, from Portadown

Bred and exhibited by the Dodd family, from Saintfield, she is due to calve later in the year.

The heifer has already enjoyed tremendous success so far in 2025, competing well at at Balmoral, Lurgan and Armagh Shows.

The Sheep Inter-Breed Championship at Saintfield was won By Liam Doyle, from Ballyward in Co Down, he is having another tremendous show season.

A total of 350 sheep – a record entry- took part in the competition classes catalogued for Saintfield with all breeds well represented.

Trevor Fegan, from Banbridge, judged the Hampshire Down classes. He confirmed a growing interest in this very traditional low land breed.

“We have many young breeders coming on board. And this is being reflected in the

Hampshire Down entry numbers at all the shows this year. And the quality of the sheep is also improving.

Tom Green, from Lincolnshire, judged the Jacob classes at Saintfield 20-25. He was very impressed with the numbers entered for the various classes and the quality of the sheep presented to him.

He commented: “Jacob cross ewes are very maternal: they make great mothers. The eating quality of Jacob-bred lambs is also excellent.