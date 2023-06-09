Four years ago businesswoman Emily McGowan of Millbank Farm opened a farm shop in Saintfield and since then the shop has gone from strength to strength, introducing products, suppliers and a new kitchen preparation area for shoppers.

And Millbank Farm Shop is looking forward to showcasing where it all started at Emily’s family farm in Killinchy during Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday 18.

Located on Main Street, Millbank Farm Shop has exciting developments aimed at providing its customers with the freshest and highest quality products available. It has implemented a new approach to ensure customers have access to freshly harvested meat, produce and fine food items.

There are now pigs on the family farm, which are processed on Mondays and Thursdays, ensuring that customers in the popular farm shop have access to the freshest pork products, rivalling the tenderness and quality of steak.

Millbank Farm nearby is a sixth generation family farm in Killinchy, growing over 40 varieties of vegetables. The farm also keeps sheep, broiler chickens and two Highland cows.

The McGowan family farms the land in a sympathetic way, and take every opportunity to enhance the local biodiversity of the countryside.

Emily’s farm shop also endeavours to offer a ’greener shopping experience’ with a refill and reuse system in place, which is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. The shop stocks 30 loose products with items ranging from chickpeas to oats. This is in addition to the fresh fruit and vegetables with much of the produce having been grown on the family farm, just seven miles from the retail outlet.

A stunning display of local strawberries in the shop in Saintfield

Emily, a graduate of Harper Adams agri-food university in England, continues: “We have now established a state-of-the-art kitchen at the shop, enabling us to process and prepare a wide range of food products, including salads, fruits, and bakery items.

“This development allows us to sell these freshly made products directly to customers, enhancing their overall shopping experience. The expanded shop provides ample space for growth, ensuring that we can continue to meet the growing demands from its customers.”

A significant focus for Millbank Farm, she explains, is “to prioritise the use of our own ingredients and avoid the production of ultra-processed foods. By keeping our growing ranges of products fresh on the shelves, the farm nearby ensures that customers receive wholesome and high-quality food options."

Expanding its offerings, the farm has recently started sourcing fresh fish from the established Sea Source fishing co-operative in Kilkeel.

Locally sourced excellence at Millbank Farm Shop

“This includes crab claw, scallops, and haddock, further enriching the fine food selection available at the shop,” she says.

Millbank Farm is also actively seeking out new local suppliers to expand its already impressive range of premium products.

In addition to these exciting developments, Millbank Farm has begun planting sunflowers and maize near Whiterock on the Strangford Lough to enhance the local environment.

“This important initiative not only enhances the visual appeal of the farm but also opens up possibilities for future growth and potential sales of Millbank Farm-grown products,” Emily explains.

Emily and the Millbank Farm Shop team in Saintfield

Under the brand name ‘Millbank Made,’ the Millbank kitchen products will be introduced steadily to the local market.

Customers can expect these products to reflect the same dedication to freshness and quality that the farm and farm shop have become known for.

Millbank Farm remains committed to its core focus on fruit and vegetable production. Customers can continue to enjoy freshly harvested new season potatoes, cauliflowers, and an array of other seasonal produce.

Additionally, Millbank sources from Four Leaf Farm products leaves and radishes, further enriching the overall offering of the impressive and successful farm shop.

Emily adds: “We are proud to be at the forefront of providing customers with fresh, locally sourced products.”