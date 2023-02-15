Young Maghera entrepreneur, Dylan Nelson has turned his life around after making a hobby into a successful business.

Last May, the 23-year-old purchased a ‘candle starter kit’ and after months of experimenting on his kitchen table with different types of wax and scents he decided to launch his own business, Dylan’s Candles Co.

Developing a business plan through Maghera Cross Community Link’s Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP), he’s now smelling sweet success with sales booming and local businesses, Perfect Touch and Glasses Pharmacy stocking his candles.

Young entrepreneur, Dylan Nelson (23) has ultimately turned his life around through his involvement with Maghera Cross community link’s personal youth development programme

All candles are hand poured and made with 100% soy wax, making them vegan friendly. As well as candles, Dylan offers wax melts available in a wide range of scents. All products can be added to gift sets, making perfect presents. Dylan has been working to expand his product ranges to include a wide range of scents.

His current fragrances include orange blossom, lavender, sea breeze, sweet honeysuckle and baby powder.

