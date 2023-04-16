Belfast public relations expert, Sasha McKnight, has received the highest industry accolade after being named as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR).

ASG & Partners’ director of public relations has been awarded a CIPR Fellowship for her outstanding contributions to the field of public relations over the past 27 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sasha was named a Fellow alongside some of the UK’s leading public relations professionals, who have demonstrated exceptional skills, knowledge, and expertise in the field of public relations, as well as their leadership, innovation, and contribution to the advancement of the profession.

Sasha joined ASG & Partners in 1996. She became director of public relations in August 2022 and has overseen a period of exceptional growth across the division’s client portfolio, as well as demonstrating tremendous strategic leadership skills.

The highly experienced communications professional boasts a track record of delivering strategic, creative, and results-driven communications campaigns across a broad portfolio of clients in Northern Ireland and further afield. Her clients span a wide range of industries including retail, food and drink, hospitality, financial services, education, and travel and tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sasha said: “I’m honoured to receive this recognition from the CIPR and join an esteemed group of public relations professionals ranked as PR Fellows.

“It has been a privilege to work within this fast-paced and ever-changing industry and deliver strategic communications campaigns that have enhanced the reputations and garnered positive results for clients, underpinned by the highest industry standards and best practice guidelines set by the CIPR.

Sasha McKnight, ASG & Partners’ director of public relations, has received the highest industry accolade after being named as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR). She has been awarded a CIPR Fellowship for her outstanding contributions to the field of public relations over the past 27 years

“As a Fellow of the CIPR, I will continue to be a thought leader in the field of public relations and act as a mentor to the next generation of communications professionals as they embark on their journey in the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brittany Breslin, Chart.PR, co-chair of the CIPR Northern Ireland Group, added: “The CIPR Northern Ireland group is proud of the continuously-growing list of chartered practitioners and Fellows working across our profession locally. We would like to wish our sincere congratulations to ASG & Partner’s Sasha McKnight, who has been recognised with a Fellowship for her continued support of the profession and her unwavering professionalism over the course of her impressive career.