By Claire Cartmill
Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 14:42 BST
Dobbies Antrim has announced the grand reopening of its flagship store at The Junction, with exclusive store-only deals, its best-ever offers, biggest ever spring gardening range, plus giveaways on the day

Dobbies Antrim has announced the grand reopening of its flagship store at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park in Antrim, set to take place on Wednesday, April 16 at 9am.

The store will officially be opened by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, councillor Neil Kelly, and the Q Radio Roadshow will be onsite from 9 to 11am, hosted by presenter Jordan Arnold.

Last September, Dobbies announced that its Antrim store, which had been earmarked for closure, is to remain open following a deal with the landlords.

Dobbies general manager, Ken Ferguson, and operations manager, Jenny Campbell, with The Junction centre director, Chris Flynn, at Dobbies’ Antrim which has launched exclusive spring offers
Ken Ferguson, general manager at Dobbies Antrim, said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers to our grand reopening.

"With giveaways, exclusive offers, great deals, plus our friends from Q Radio joining us in the morning, it’s going to be a brilliant day.”

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction Retail & Leisure Park, commented on the store reopening: “With Dobbies being our largest tenant at the scheme, we are delighted to invite customers of The Junction to this exciting relaunch. Shoppers will find amazing deals at Dobbies’ Antrim store to inspire them to get back in their gardens this spring.”

To celebrate the grand reopening, the first 100 customers will receive giveaways and shoppers will have the chance to ‘Win Your Shopping Trolley’, where one person will be selected at random to win spring products worth up to £200.

There will also be amazing half price offers across lots of spring gardening essentials, including

· Half price Levington Essential Multi-Purpose Compost 40L at £2.49

· Half price Levington Tomorite at £3.49

· Half price summer bulbs and vegetables

· Half price Dobbies Kettle BBQ 47cm at £19.99

· Half price Samba Rocking Chair at £64.50 and Bistro Set at £139.50

Not only that, but for the first time the Dobbies’ Antrim restaurant is offering 99p coffee from 9am to 10am Monday to Friday, plus other restaurant offers including Buy One Get One Free on breakfasts.

