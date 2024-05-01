Savills Northern Ireland announces sale of prestigious property on Donegall Street in prime city centre location now housing Waterstones and DV8
Spanning approximately 68,534 sq. ft over six floors, the property includes two ground floor retail units occupied by high-footfall tenants DV8 and Waterstones.
They add that DV8 enjoys extensive frontage on Donegall Place, while Waterstones, featuring an in-house Ground Espresso Cafe on the first floor, benefits from Fountain Street frontage.
The office accommodation, comprising 48,724 sq. ft from the first to the sixth floor, provides a modern, bright, and spacious environment.
The offices boast natural light, a refurbished lobby, two passenger lifts, and modern amenities conducive to high productivity and work comfort.
Key tenants include ESO Solutions and A&L Goodbody, enhancing the property's value with their stable occupancy.
Savills is proud to offer this property with a sale price available on application (POA).
And with a gross rental income of £893,251 per annum and a net income of £885,077, the property promises a stable investment.
Approximately 86% of the gross income is secured against tenants of minimum or lower than average risk, with a Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term (WAULT) of 4.57 years to lease expiry and 2.24 years to break.
A spokesperson for Savills NI said: "This sale offers a rare opportunity to invest in a high-quality asset located in Belfast’s vibrant commercial heart.
“The city's growing status as a key business and cultural hub in the UK and Ireland, combined with the property's strong tenant lineup and high rental yield, makes this an investment not to be missed."
