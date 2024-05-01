Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spanning approximately 68,534 sq. ft over six floors, the property includes two ground floor retail units occupied by high-footfall tenants DV8 and Waterstones.

They add that DV8 enjoys extensive frontage on Donegall Place, while Waterstones, featuring an in-house Ground Espresso Cafe on the first floor, benefits from Fountain Street frontage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The office accommodation, comprising 48,724 sq. ft from the first to the sixth floor, provides a modern, bright, and spacious environment.

49-51 Donegall Place & 42-46 Fountain Street

The offices boast natural light, a refurbished lobby, two passenger lifts, and modern amenities conducive to high productivity and work comfort.

Key tenants include ESO Solutions and A&L Goodbody, enhancing the property's value with their stable occupancy.

Savills is proud to offer this property with a sale price available on application (POA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with a gross rental income of £893,251 per annum and a net income of £885,077, the property promises a stable investment.

Approximately 86% of the gross income is secured against tenants of minimum or lower than average risk, with a Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term (WAULT) of 4.57 years to lease expiry and 2.24 years to break.

A spokesperson for Savills NI said: "This sale offers a rare opportunity to invest in a high-quality asset located in Belfast’s vibrant commercial heart.