The new UK Government funding could go to support Northern Ireland’s thriving cybersecurity sector, which is home to 100 businesses and 2,750 jobs

Science and technology projects in Northern Ireland are set to be boosted by at least £30m from the UK's modern Industrial Strategy.

The package, to be allocated by local leaders, will build on successful pilots in other parts of the UK which have attracted more than £140m of private investment and created hundreds of jobs so far.

The funding could go to support Northern Ireland's cybersecurity sector, which is home to 100 businesses and 2,750 jobs. It comes on top of £2m of UK Government funding for Queen's University Belfast's Cybersecurity AI Tech Hub, confirmed in June.

Industry minister Sarah Jones said: "From defence and cyber to the creative industries, Northern Ireland's economy has great strengths, which is why I'm in Belfast speaking to businesses about how our modern Industrial Strategy can help them grow and create well-paid jobs for local people.

"This includes millions for Northern Ireland’s cyber and tech sectors, £1.6bn supporting Thales to make missiles for Ukraine, and an Enhanced Investment Zone to tear down barriers to growth and boost prosperity across Northern Ireland, as part of our Plan for Change."

Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn added: "This is great news for Northern Ireland and for the businesses that will benefit from this Government’s modern Industrial Strategy.

"The investment being announced will create new opportunities, support long-term growth and innovation, create high-quality jobs, and strengthen fast-growing sectors like advanced manufacturing and the creative industries."

Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing sectors are also being boosted via a wider package of support from the government’s Industrial Strategy.

This includes defence, cybersecurity and aerospace firm Thales, which was recently awarded a £1.6bn missile contract with UK Government backing to defend Ukraine, creating 200 jobs and supporting 700 existing roles.

Minister Jones visited Ionic Technologies to see their progress so far in developing a rare earth magnetic recycling process to support the UK's electric vehicle transition, following a £11m grant from the government in June.

