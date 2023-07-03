SciLeads is also currently on the lookout for talented sales, data, product and software professionals.

Belfast-based innovative lead generation software firm SciLeads has launched a new product focused on the pharmaceutical sector which has the potential to take the company into new markets and accelerate its growth plans.

SciLeads is a market intelligence platform that helps scientific companies identify, engage and close their ideal buyers.

The company has the most comprehensive and accurate global database of scientific researchers and helps sales teams identify who needs their products.

Expanding on its original platform, SciLeads has launched BioPharma, a product which gives clients accurate and up to date information about companies operating in the pharmaceutical industry. Using expanded data sources, the tool gives a comprehensive overview of the companies, their people, their activities, and their funding status.

Earlier this year SciLeads announced plans to double the size of its team in the next two years and with the launch of the new product is immediately recruiting at least five software engineers.

Paddy McColgan, senior software developer at SciLeads, said: “The launch of our BioPharma product has been a huge success and it’s great as a developer to see the impact your work has on sales. As part of a core team of seven developers, spread across the world, it has been an amazing experience to collaborate, entirely remotely, on such a big project. It has been a challenge, which is great. We keep expanding the platform with huge new datasets and it pushes us to learn new skills and develop new processes.

Laura Haldane, co-founder and VP of sales and marketing at SciLeads, explained: “SciLeads takes pride in the fact that our customers love our academic platform and with the same level of care we've created our new BioPharma product. Our commitment to providing high-quality data and market insights to our clients remains the same.

“Back in January we unveiled plans to double our workforce over the next two years to meet demand and we are actively recruiting people who not only fit the bill in terms of having first-class development skills, but who will also fit into the unique culture we have created at the company.”

SciLeads is trusted by hundreds of scientific companies globally to accelerate sales and drive growth. 93% of its customer base is outside of the UK, with its software currently used by everyone from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups.

Since it was founded in 2016 by friends Daniel McRitchie, Laura Haldane and James Campbell, SciLeads has operated a 100% remote working model, offering its team a truly flexible culture and control over their work-life balance. It also gives each employee a generous home office set-up allowance to create their ideal working environment.

The majority of SciLeads’ 60-strong team is based in Northern Ireland and Canada, with staff also based in other locations across the UK, Europe and Asia.

The company placed 14th in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, which ranks the fastest growing technology companies on the island of Ireland.